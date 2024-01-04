Moisés Laguardia has earned, at this point, being considered one of the best Pasapalabra contestants. He not only continues to add programs and, therefore, aim for historical longevity marks. Furthermore, he is the one who has been caressing the boat the most since Rafa Castaño conquered it. Will the Rioja native become his successor?

At the moment, there are already seven occasions in which he has come close to the feat, in which he has been just one letter away from completing El Rosco. We all reviewed his 24, full of emotion and suspense until that last answer that, for the moment, makes him continue fighting for his dream afternoon in the contest.

His first 24, May 22

In his fourth program of his new stage in Pasapalabra, Moisés managed to stay one letter away from the pot for the first time. With Andrea Siu as a rival and spectator at the lectern next to him, he admitted to having an intuition for the L: “City of France in which the peace treaty of February 1801 between the French Republic and Austria was signed.” “Let's go to see if there is water in the pool,” he said before trying to win 370,000 euros.

He plays it with a singer-songwriter, June 8

His second 24 came in a duel against Fer. “There is a chance in a million, but come on,” Moisés commented to Roberto Leal when playing the jackpot of 448,000 euros. The only thing missing was the G: “last name of the singer-songwriter who published the album After Yesterday in 1998.” It couldn't be on this occasion either, but he got a well-deserved applause.

Another surname as an obstacle, July 18

Surnames are the big headache for Pasapalabra contestants, since it means going far beyond the dictionary. In the third 24 of him, Moisés found, with the N, the last name of a mineralogist. He was playing for a pot of 616,000 euros but the presenter had to say his resounding “no” again.

With “options” to the fifth of winning 646,000 euros

Just one week later, on July 25, Moisés had his fifth opportunity to win the jackpot, this time for 646,000 euros. The contestant even acknowledged: “There are options.” However, the M became the cursed letter this time.

A writer for 886,000 euros, on September 20

Two months had to pass before Moses had a new opportunity. The jackpot, already worth 886,000 euros, was once again a dream within his reach when, leaving everyone impressed, he linked a turn of six hits that left him at a new 24. The lock to open the prize door was this time on the T: “Last name of the writer who wrote the novel El syndrome E.” The contestant put him in suspense by thinking about the answer for several seconds.

To the sixth, for more than a million euros

A month later, on November 23, the spotlight was once again on Moisés. For the first time, he touched a jackpot exceeding one million euros: 1,144,000. In this case, he was missing the R: “Last name of the pianist author of the show Lorca namorado, based on the collection of poems Six Galician Poems by Lorca.”

Almost the work of art for 1,300,000 euros

In the middle of Christmas, on the eve of the arrival of the Three Wise Men, Moisés was about to eat a 1,300,000 euro roscón. In the seventh time from him to one of the pot, the key letter was M.

“Last name of the sculptor who made the statue of Santa Monica in Palisades Park in the Californian city of Santa Monica,” Roberto Leal has read. However, Moisés hasn't found the key either… and his great masterpiece is yet to come.