The electric car continues to gain followers. For Spain to maintain its growth, the granting of purchase aid, that facilitate entry to this technology.

With the aim of showing all the available options, at Xataka we are going to review all the aid that can be requested for the purchase of an electric car. Aid that has, or has had, both a state and regional character.

The purchase aid available for electric cars

As we said, for the acquisition of a new electric car, it is possible to receive a financial boost from public administrations. This aid will depend on the organization that delivers it and may vary in its amount. Below, we leave you those that are active.





Amount of MOVES III Plan aid

State aid (MOVES III Plan)

The state aid to get an electric vehicle is the MOVES III Plan. To know all the details about this type of aid, which also includes the acquisition of a plug-in hybrid car, we already talked about how to apply for the MOVES III Plan and what its requirements are.

In general terms, what we have to take into account are the following details:

The State provides 4,500 euros of aid for the purchase of electric cars with a cost of less than 45,000 euros before the application of VAT. This aid is extended by another 2,500 euros (adding to 7,000 euros in total) if a vehicle that is more than seven years old is scrapped. The manufacturer is obliged to extend this aid with a discount of 1,000 euros.

In addition, aid is increased by 10% in the following cases:

People with reduced mobility. Vehicles intended for taxi and VTC service. Buyers who reside in towns with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

Regional aid

At this time, there is no regional or municipal aid active. Although the MOVES III Plan funds are managed by the public administrations of each Autonomous Community, the aid itself is state-funded.

Despite everything, we will remain attentive to new subsidies that may be activated, since they have been active in the past. The Madrid City Council, for example, has had the Cambia 360 Plan active. This aid included support of 6,000 euros for the purchase of an electric car, expandable by another 2,500 euros when a vehicle without a DGT environmental label was scrapped.

Before, in 2018, the Valencia Provincial Council also had its own line of aid for the purchase of an electric car, although it had a budget of 1.75 million euros that distributed a maximum of 20,000 euros per municipality, running out after subsidizing, among other vehicles, 127 completely electric cars.

Aid for installing an electric car charger

In addition to these lines of aid for the purchase of an electric car, there are also subsidies for charger installationboth for single-family homes and for installation in community garages.

We collect all the information related to this aid in the article Help to install an electric car charger: requirements and how you can request it.

In general terms, what we need to know if we are self-employed or a private client are the following details:

The State subsidizes 70% of the cost of the installation (before the application of VAT). In municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants, the aid reaches 80% of the cost of the installation (before the application of VAT). The maximum amount to be received is 5,000 euros per file.

In Xataka | The electric cars with the most autonomy that can be bought in 2023

Photos | Volkswagen