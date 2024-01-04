We show you all the tricks and codes for GTA IV and its DLCs, phone numbers that we can quickly use from Niko's mobile.

Join the conversation

GTA IV is similar to the rest of the installments in terms of freedom and chaos, and as always, You cannot miss the tricks and keys to gain health, armor or make all types of vehicles magically appear. In this case we will need use Niko Bellic's cell phone to enter some phone numbers and thus activate the tricks. In this guide we show you the complete list of GTA IV cheats and DLCs.

Remember that the use of cheats deactivates achievements or trophies, so if you plan to use cheats, make a separate save or do not save the game at all, just in case you regret it later.

All GTA IV cheats

Below we list all the tricks and numbers for the base game.

482-555-0100: we will get unlimited health (every time you use it) as well as weapons and ammunition.362-555-0100: we will get maximum armor/armor and life. Be careful because you won't be able to get the trophy: “kill him”.227-555-0175: a Comet car will appear486-555-0150: get weapon pack 1: knife, Molotovs, Pistol, pump shotgun, Micro SMG, rifle assault rifle, combat sniper and an RPG.486-555-0100: get weapon pack 2: baseball bat, grenades, combat pistol, combat shotgun, SMG, assault carbine, combat sniper and an RPG. 227-555-0142: a Cognoscenti (a mafia car) will appear625-555-0150: a mountain bike (Sanchez) will appear227-555-0100: an FBI Buffalo car will appear227-555-0147: an FBI Buffalo car will appear. a touring car.625-555-0100: an NRG motorcycle will appear900.227-555-0168: the Super GT sports car will appear359-555-0100: get a police helicopter (Annihilator)938-555-0100: the Jetmax speedboat.267-555-0100 – Completely removes the police wanted level. Be careful because you won't be able to get the trophy: “Walk Free”.267-555-0150: Increase the police wanted level by one star.468-555-0100: Change the weather/climate.Complete 100% of the game: infinite ammo. Dial 911, followed by 1, 2 or 3: call a police car, an ambulance or a fire truck.

Expansion Cheats: The Ballad of Gay Tony

5-555-0200: Akuma (Motorcycle).272-555-8265: APC (Tank).359-555-2899: Buzzard (Helicopter).938-555-0150: Floater (Boat).362-555-0100: Health and armor.482-555-0100: Health, armor and advanced weapons.359-555-7272: Parachute.267-555-0150: Raise wanted level.267-555-0100: Remove wanted level.486 -555-2526: Sniper rifle bullets explode.227-555-9666: Bullet GT.276-555-2666: Explosive punches.625-555-3273: Vader (Moto).486-555-0100: Advanced weapons .486-555-0150: Poor weapons.

Expansion Tricks: The Lost and the Damned

245-555-0125: You get the modern motorcycle, Double T245-555-0199: You get the sports bike, Hakuchou245-555-0150: You get the classic motorcycle, Hexer245-555-0100: You get the biker bike, Innovation826-555- 0100: You get the lowrider van, Slamvan

Join the conversation