The Firebat brand is one of the most popular when we talk about the smallest PCs on the market. They have a long history in the manufacture of Mini PCs and we know that they always manage to hit the right buttons when it comes to designing equipment that is cheap, but that They guarantee a very complete use. The Firebat T8 Pro Plus model is available on AliExpress with a discount that will make you pay less than 100 euros for it. We don't know how long the offer will last, so if you're interested, don't hesitate to take advantage of it.

Offers good performance

It is not the first time that we see a Mini PC for less than 100 euros. If you have browsed AliExpress, it will be something you are used to, since there are many models available that fit into that category. Therefore, it is essential that you can recognize between those devices that are simply cheap and those that can be bought at a good price, but that, at the same time, provide you with guarantees. This second category is where we include this Firebat team that leaves very good impressions.

Its components are aimed so that you can have a balanced user experience and that you take advantage of a wide variety of services, both games and programs or streaming the latest releases. The Intel Jasper Lake Celeron N5095 quad-core 2.90 GHz processor is accompanied by 8GB RAM that can be expanded and an integrated graphics card.

One of the features that we like the most is that it has video output for three screens, offering 4K capacity in all cases, which enables more possibilities. As the manufacturer mentions, its versatility will allow you to use it for entertainment, work, study or any other task you can think of. AND connecting multiple monitors You can give it different uses simultaneously.

Very small elegant design

It is obvious that one of the aspects we look for in any Mini PC is that it be small. After all, we want to save space without sacrificing performance or possibilities. In the case of the Firebat T8 Pro Plus it comes with dimensions of 89.4 x 89.4 x 43.5 mm and has a weight of 203.7 grams. Its pretty white color helps it look great on the table and camouflage well in any type of environment where you place it. However, it has a clamping accessory that will allow you to place it on the back of your screen, so the color will end up being something that you may not give importance to.

It is very positive to see how AliExpress has a discount like this on the Firebat T8 Pro Plus, since we can buy it for only 96.34 euros. The 62% discount It is applied to the original price of 253.55 euros, which is an excellent opportunity for the purchase to be much cheaper than you could imagine. However, act quickly, because the offer will end within a few hours. Also, remember that if you want double the RAM or storage, you just have to choose the most powerful model when you are on the product page we link to.

As alternatives, from the same brand we recommend the Firebat MN56, which has different components and a higher capacity. Its original price is more than 480 euros, but with 61% discount It remains at only 189 euros. From the Beelink brand, which is another well-known brand in the Mini PC market, we recommend the Mini S Intel N5095 model, available for a price of 118 euros.