Televisions have a life cycle that is perhaps shorter than it should, not because of problems with the screen or other components, but mainly because their software does not age well at all, and that especially affects Smart TVs that already have four, five years or more.

That is why many people, instead of buying a new 4K television, opt for another solution, and there the Amazon Firesticks are the best placed to “resurrect” the operation of your TV, but they are not the only option: there are the Chromecasts, the Android TV Box and other 4K Sticks that are even cheaper.

One of them costs only 16 euros on AliExpress and has shipping from Spain. It is the DQ03 Mini Stick and it has already accumulated more than 10,000 sales, so it is clearly sweeping our countryand for that price it is an option like few others.

DQ03 Mini Stick 4K

This streaming device supports 4K resolution, Android 10 at a surprisingly low price.

It is compatible with 4K resolution and also has Android 10with all that that entails, especially because of the freedom that comes with being able to download all the applications directly from Google Play, and if they are not there, being able to install them on your own in APK format.

It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which with Android is more than enough to give you space for dozens of applications and for it to work fluidly, which is precisely the most important thing when using these devices.

It must be taken into account that the 16 euros that this DQ03 costs are very, very below the price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, whose price is 70 euros, although it is possible to find it on sale occasionally.

It should be noted that this AliExpress product has the Choice label, more or less recently created. That above all means speed in shipping, since it is a product that is in a warehouse in Spain and you will receive it in about 3-5 business days under normal conditions.

If not, AliExpress will compensate you with a discount code that you can redeem for any product and on any purchase. Not only that, but you also have the possibility of returning the product if you consider it necessary during the first 15 days after the purchase.

