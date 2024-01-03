Co-written and directed by Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus has its release date in cinemas in Spain scheduled for August 16, 2024.

This summer one of the most famous science fiction franchises returns to theaters with Alien: Romulus, a new movie centered on the universe initiated by Ridley Scott and on this occasion it has the direction of Fede Alvarez (Calls, Millennium: What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, Don't breathe).

The little that is known about the film is that it will be the first installment of the franchise whose action takes place on planet Earth and, as its protagonist recently commented, Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War, The First Lady), its plot is located between Alien: The Eighth Passenger and Aliens: The Return, the first two films of the saga.

The challenge that each new Alien installment has to overcome

Over the past 40 years, every film in the Alien saga has had to deal with the same challenge: the designs of the xenomorphs and how they are used in each installment of the franchise.

Fede Álvarez's film has to seek to free itself from the directions that Ridley Scott took with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, released respectively in 2012 and 2017, these being the last feature films in the saga brought to the big screen and whose poor reception at the box office led to cancel this prequel arc, much to the chagrin of the most devoted Alien fans.

So, the filmmaker must act Alien: Romulus a new independent film about xenomorphswhere it has already been said that Álvarez seeks to return to the roots of the horror and suspense characteristic of the original film and the sequel directed by James Cameron.

The details of its plot are still unknown, but it is to be expected that a new group of humans will be in the crosshairs of the xenomorphs and will try to kill them off one by one.

It remains to be seen what the xenomorphs will look like in this installment but, since its plot takes place between the first two films in the saga, It can be inferred that the design of the aliens will be similar to what was seen in the 1979 and 1986 films.. However, we have to wait for official images of Alien: Romulus to be released to be able to corroborate one hundred percent the design of the creatures.

Alien: Romulus premieres in movie theaters in Spain on August 16, 2024. Do you think the new film is going to live up to the best installments in the saga? Tell us in the comments.