Twice Moto2 world champion, a complicated period in Honda MotoGP and the rebirth in the Gresini team. Alex Marquez is ready to pick up where he left off at the end of last season, to continue to grow and demonstrate what he is capable of doing. However, sometimes it seems that what has been achieved is not enough and comparison is always around the corner. Younger brother of the eight-time MotoGP champion, Alex often found himself having to deal with criticism and unkind comments received on social media.

With his brother Marc, Alex Marquez will share the garage for the second time after 2020, when they were teammates in HRC. But this time both will have a different awareness. The older one starts from scratch, while the younger one will have a heavier baggage of experience with Ducati. On this occasion too, there is no shortage of criticism and the spotlight is on understanding how he will be able to manage the cumbersome presence of Marc Marquez in the team.

During his presence as a guest on the Spanish program Operación Triunfo, Alex Marquez expressed his opinion on the criticisms received, claiming to have the strong shoulders to understand which ones are constructive and which ones to ignore: “When things go wrong you have to know who criticizes you in a constructive way and those who can help you. Like, haters motivate me. Hearing all good things makes you feel comfortable in the end, whereas hatred pushes you to think 'I'll try even harder and silence them'. When you get out of here, you'll realize what they've always told me, which is that the important thing is that people talk about you. The day they stop you're done.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez was able to find the strength not to be discouraged by criticism and learned to make a selection. Not only that, from the way haters behave which is objectively a disrespectful attitude, he was able to find the drive to improve himself as a sportsman. Of course, it wasn't all easy for the Spanish rider, who only with time and the right people around was able to transform hatred into his power: “At the beginning it hurts because you're not used to it, but in the end it goes back to what I said before: we need to focus on constructive criticism. When it comes to criticism that hurts, why waste time on it? We just need to put it aside.”

“There will always be people who will wish you harm, because there is a lot of envy and there are a lot of people who would like to be in your place,” reflects the Gresini team driver. “But the important thing is to surround yourself with the right people. There are many people who take away everything you have. You have to surround yourself well, have your family around you and those who help you keep your feet on the ground.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Help comes from one of the people closest to him, who from this year will also be physically closest to him. Marc and Alex Marquez will share the garage, the bike, the data and the team. It may seem like a great advantage for both of them, however the younger of Cervera's brothers explains that this is not always the case and the work ultimately focuses on themselves: “We talk, but not much. He's built one way and I'm built another. It's like that with other drivers too, sometimes talking confuses rather than helps you. This is why everyone must do their own job with their own team and their own people. If you have doubts, obviously it's an advantage to go to your brother and ask him 'how do you do it?', but otherwise it's not.”

Marc Marquez could be an uncomfortable teammate due to his track record and expectations. At the same time he will represent a push for Alex to improve further, as the Gresini driver explains: “I really like observing the people around me. For example, my brother has won eight world championships and so I ask myself 'he's good, what does he do better than me?'. Sometimes people, when they have someone around who is better than them, say that he is lucky and that's it. But if you look at this with the idea of ​​wanting to learn, it's nice, because it allows you to improve.”

