Rapper Alemán offered a press conference to clarify what happened to his ex-girlfriend Akashawho the past December 8 She shared some photographs in which bruises were seen on her body, as well as an audio in which an argument between her and her then-boyfriend can be heard.

Together with his team, the rapper offered an apology to his fans and his ex-partner, whom He said he still loved, and with whom he admitted he had a codependent relationship in which both disrespected each other.

He acknowledged that the audio circulating on social networks is real, however, “that audio does not reflect Alemán's values, which is to send positive messages to his fans.”

A member of the rapper's team specified that the marks that Akasha showed in the photographs were not produced by physical violence, but by a “contention that occurred in an argument.”

German apologizes

With dark glasses, the German singer He took the floor at the press conference to apologize to his ex-girlfriend Akasha and his fans.

“I apologize to my audience and to her, it is time to be alone and work on myself,” he expressed, and revealed that he is currently receiving help in therapy to re-emerge as a better person.

The rapper acknowledged his mistakes and He admitted that he and his ex were involved in something very dense.

“I was so in love with her, I had invested a lot in the relationship,” he said.

The rapper admitted that he still loves his ex, however, they could no longer be together.

“Sometimes the bravest thing we can do for love is to walk away; together we are a bomb, together we destroy ourselves,” he expressed.

