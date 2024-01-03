Actors Alan Ritchson and Tom Cruise share the character Jack Reacher, but it is clear that they have given a very different interpretation.

In 2012, Tom Cruise released the film Jack Reacher, which was quite successful, raising more than 218 million dollars worldwide with a budget of 60 million. For this reason, in 2016 they released the sequel that reached 162 million. Now, Alan Ritchson has taken over the character for the Amazon Prime Video series and the differences between both actors are evident.

Fans of the series are using social media to compare both actors, something Alan Ritchson can't get enough of. He revealed it in a recent interview with JBI: “Never. Being compared to the most legendary actor of all time? The last movie star? I would never get tired of being compared to someone of his stature. Look, he did his thing, he brought a lot of eyes to this project that otherwise wouldn't be here, I think. “There's great intellectual property, the books are great, a lot of people have read them and enjoy the show because of them, but I think a lot of people enjoy the show because he made them aware of it.”

The series is a triumph for Amazon Prime Video.

The overwhelming success of the Reacher series is the result of several factors that have converged in a masterful way. Alan Ritchson, with his imposing height of 1.96 meters, plays the protagonist in a masterful way since he is very close to the description of Lee Child's original novels. That's why he has received so much praise from fans.

Alan Ritchson's history in television series, which includes work on notable productions such as Smallville, Blue Mountain State and Titans, had already cemented his presence on screen. However, the interpretation of him as the vagabond ex-military and ex-military police officer has been confirmation of his versatility and talent.

But the key success of the series lies in its adaptation of Jack Reacher's novels, beginning with Killing Floor in the first season and continuing with Bad Luck and Trouble in the second. The fidelity to the essence and narrative of Lee Child's original works has attracted viewers around the world, winning over both fans of the novels and a broader audience in search of top-notch action and suspense.

In short, Reacher's success can be attributed to the combination of a masterful performance by Alan Ritchson, a faithful and thoughtful adaptation of Jack Reacher's original novels, and the series' ability to captivate a global audience, establishing it as a of the most prominent and acclaimed productions on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

