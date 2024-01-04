loading…

American jurist Alan Dershowitz sits for a photo during a visit to Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 8, 2022. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly wants lawyer Alan Dershowitz to represent his country at the upcoming hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) The Hague.

In the trial, Israel was accused of committing genocide during the war in Gaza.

South Africa's submission to the International Court of Justice says Israel violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention and calls for a halt to Israeli military operations in the besieged enclave.

South Africa said, “Such an order is necessary in this case to protect the rights of the Palestinian people from further and irreparable harm.”

“As defendant, Israel has the right to choose one judge from the 15 members of the court and Netanyahu wants that person to be Dershowitz,” said Axios journalist Barak Ravid on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

Ravid reached out to Dershowitz for confirmation, but the attorney said he “cannot comment on that at this time.”

Over the years Dershowitz, a highly controversial figure, has helped defend some of the most high-profile criminal cases in the United States, including the late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Hollywood executive and notorious rapist Harvey Weinstein, and former US President Donald Trump.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz called Dershowitz Netanyahu's “attack dog” on the international stage.

Dershowitz, a longtime friend and adviser to Netanyahu, has for decades defended Israeli settlements, and downplayed Israel's crimes in the occupied West Bank and Gaza to the American public.