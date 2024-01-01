loading…

Soldiers on Israeli military vehicles in southern Israel after fighting in the Gaza Strip, December 30, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said on Saturday (30/12/2023) that more than 20 Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in clashes in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades said via Telegram that, “Fighters clashed with Israeli special forces who penetrated the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, resulting in more than 20 soldiers being killed or injured.”

In another post, they added, “Fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with Sho'ath explosives in the Sheikh Radwan area of ​​Gaza.”

Al-Qassam Brigades also explained, “Fighters attacked a collection of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the town of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortars.”

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that two of its soldiers were killed in fighting in central and northern Gaza.

The Israeli colonial regime announced that a reserve member of Battalion 7810 of the Yiftah Brigade was killed by the Palestinian Resistance in fighting in central Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli reservist Liav Saada, a member of the 7107th Engineering Battalion, was killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced the killing of three officers and a soldier during fighting with Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip, in addition to seriously wounding an officer and three soldiers.

Also on Sunday, Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon (Asqalan) said it had treated more than 3,500 injured Israelis since October 7, a number considered unprecedented.