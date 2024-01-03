loading…

Hamas al-Qassam Brigades troops killed 5 Israeli soldiers in close combat northeast of al-Bueij Camp, central Gaza. Israeli Merkava tanks were also targets for bullets from al-Yassin 105 Brigade al-Qassam. Photo/Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Hamas' military wing al-Qassam Brigades has killed five soldiers Israel from close range with machine guns and grenades northeast of al-Bureij Camp, central Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.

The group also made the Merkava battle tanks belonging to the Zionist troops an easy target for al-Yassin 105 bullets in various fighting areas in Gaza.

The fierce fighting broke out at the same time as the deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed by an Israeli drone in Beirut, Lebanon. Al-Arouri is also known as the founder of the al-Qassam Brigades.

“Al-Qassam fighters succeeded in eliminating 5 Zionist soldiers at close range northeast of the al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip,” read a statement from the al-Qassam Brigades, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with al-Yassin 105 shells east of Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

Merkava tanks were also targeted in attacks by the al-Qassam Brigades in the Qarara, Ma'an and al-Mahatta areas near the town of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Hezbollah group has vowed revenge after Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

“We emphasize that this crime will never pass without response and punishment,” the Lebanese armed group said in a statement.

“We consider the crime of killing Saleh al-Arouri and his associates in the heart of Dahiyeh Beirut a dangerous aggression against Lebanon and its people, security, sovereignty and resistance,” continued Hezbollah's statement.