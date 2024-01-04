loading…

China is said to be holding a media tour to change the human rights (HAM) narrative in Xinjiang. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Aims to change the narrative regarding the region Xinjiang where China accused of human rights violations (HAM), Beijing held what was called a media tour with friendly countries.

According to an Al Jazeera report, China's move was to spread a different version about the Xinjiang region.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision to “tell the story of Xinjiang” and “confidently spread the excellent social stability in Xinjiang”, there are at least five such tours being held by 2023.

Al Jazeera cited a report by Olsi Jazexhi, an Albanian-Canadian historian and journalist who initially thought that reports about human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) in western China were “lies”.

Various reports from people fleeing the region as well as reports from a number of human rights organizations provide a picture of human rights violations committed by China on a large scale.

Xinjiang's Muslim minority, most of whom are Turkic-speaking Uighurs, are reportedly deprived of basic freedoms, cultural heritage and religion, and at least 1 million of them are being held in a vast network of detention camps.

The international community has also taken notice of this, and the UN has expressed its concerns. But Jazexhi still wasn't sure at that point.

“I believe that these stories are a scheme set up by the United States and the West to discredit China and divert attention from their human rights record regarding Muslims,” ​​he said, as quoted by ANI on Thursday (4/1/2024).

After that, Jazexhi contacted the Chinese Embassy and was immediately invited to take part in a media tour for foreign journalists. “I went to defend the Chinese government,” he recalled.