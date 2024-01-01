loading…

GAZA – Sheikh Yousef Salama, Former Palestinian Minister of Religion and cleric at Al-Aqsa Mosque, died on Sunday morning (31/12/2023) in an Israeli airstrike at his home in al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes targeted Sheikh Salama's house, leading to his killing and wounding of several members of his family.

Israeli colonial forces also bombed two houses and three mosques in Central Gaza, causing several Palestinians to become martyrs and injured.

Sheikh Salama was born in 1964 in Al-Maghazi refugee camp. His family comes from the city of Beit Tima in Palestine, where they were expelled during the Nakba in 1948.

He earned a doctorate in social solidarity in Islamic waqf and its impact in Palestine, as well as a master's degree in Islamic waqf in Palestine.

Sheikh Salama holds several prestigious positions, including Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs and Secretary of the Academic Council at the Al-Azhar Institute in Gaza. He also served as a lecturer at Al-Azhar University Gaza.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international figures say the majority of those killed and injured were women and children.

