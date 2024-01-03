The video in which Akif pushed Veli at the construction site, causing him to die, has seen the light again. This time it was Ayla who discovered it and she is willing to do anything to make the businessman pay for what he has done.

Just before entering the party that Sengül has organized to mark the opening of his new business, Ayla meets Akif and warns him that she is about to expose him in front of everyone.

“In a few minutes, you will be the person most hated by those present here,” Ayla assures the businessman. Akif doesn't understand what Berk's mother is referring to, but her face changes completely when she tells him that she has discovered her big secret: she knows that he caused the death of the Erens' father!

“Where did you get that video?” Akif asks, scared. Although he tries to stop Ayla and convince her not to do anything stupid, she seems willing to make him pay for all the damage he has done to her. Will he tell the Eren brothers the whole truth?

–