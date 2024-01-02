Airliner catches fire upon landing in Tokyo | VIDEO

The first images of a dramatic fire involving an airliner on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport were spread on social media and subsequently broadcast on Japanese television. The accident involved a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-941, which collided with a National Coast Guard aircraft during landing. There were an estimated 367 passengers on board the flight from Hokkaido.

[Emergency Live Live]Fire at Haneda Airport; Japanese Aircraft and Japan Coast Guard aircraft collided?

— NTV NEWS NNN (@news24ntv) January 2, 2024

Despite the severity of the event, according to several Japanese media sources, everyone on board the scheduled flight appears to be unharmed. This was possible thanks to the timely implementation of an emergency protocol which allowed the prompt evacuation of passengers and crew before the plane went up in flames. Images have been published that appear to come from inside the plane during the landing phase.

OMG! Someone took the video from airplane…. He's safe. Good! ! ! (Tears) I'm so glad you're safe!#jalcrash #hanedaairport
— Mami Nagayasu @ Living in Australia (Mami Crystal) (@mami_nagayasu) January 2, 2024

As for the Coast Guard plane, headed to Niigata to provide assistance to the Noto peninsula hit by an earthquake, only one crew member has currently been traced, while five are still missing.

As a result, all flights departing and arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, one of the busiest airports in Japan, have been suspended as communicated by Japan Airlines.