For example, its mass adoption starting in 2030 is expected to cause demographic changesthe world population will age because it will be able to live longer and this will have an impact, for example, on the current retirement system.

The role of AI in the future

During his speech at the 'dIAlogos' cycle of meetings, NASA's AI and Innovation advisor, Omar Hatamleh, left a series of interesting reflections on the role of Artificial Intelligence and how it will shape our future to the point of changing the current retirement system. According to what he said in a cycle of meetings organized by the CEU San Pablo University, whose statements were reported in the newspaper El Mundo, he considers that AI “is one of the most important inventions of humanity for its great potential.

Speaking of potential, we must remember that precisely AI has been used at NASA in several successful applications such as discovering new stars or solving errors in space travel to Mars by designing automatic structures.

For the co-author of the book BetweenBrAIns with George A. Tilesch, we are now experiencing little more than the birth of a technology that will change and evolve. Looking ahead to 2030, there will be a second phase in which “many jobs may become completely outdated.” Thus, it will be necessary rethink the system and see where humans still have a place facing the professional environment.

Improving medicine and life expectancy

One of the fields in which AI is expected to substantially improve quality of life is medicine. The progress in this area, especially in preventive medicinewill cause the demographics of our society to change, causing life expectancy to grow and the world's population to age.

Therefore, Hatamleh considers that “the system of Retirement must change due to the emergence of AI«. If advances in medicine thanks to this technology will age the population, the pension system would also have to be rethought. If in recent years the retirement age has been increasing to make the system sustainable in our country, if the average age of life expectancy continues to grow, it is also to be expected that we will not be able to spend so many years retired, so we would have to work more. This collides precisely with the previous idea that many jobs will disappear or be greatly reduced thanks to the automation achieved by AI.

Hatamleh considers that it is key to find a “balance between the limitations that regulation may present, versus the opportunities that innovation offers.” It must be remembered that we are working on a European regulation to set the limits of AI. Of course, this is more focused on ending some aspects of what we like least about this technological advance, including identity theft, false images that we take for granted, or misinformation related to the latter.