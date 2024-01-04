Gianni Agnelli and the paintings The Pond of Water Lilies (1899) by Claude Monet and Woman Weeping by Pablo Picasso (1937)

Agnelli legacy, new twist: the process starts from scratch

The Court of Turin will have to start again from scratch: the court is required to provide a new reason, this time in an appropriate mannerfor the suspension of the lawsuit brought by Margherita Agnelli against her three first-born children, John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann, relating to the succession of Gianni Agnelli and Marella Caracciolo, parents of Margherita and grandparents of the three Elkann. Mf writes it. This decision was taken by the Court of Cassation, with an order issued in chambers last December 6 and communicated yesterday, adding a new chapter to the judicial saga on the lawyer's legacy and the fate of the family holding company, the simple December, which controls Giovanni Agnelli and Exor in a cascade, giving life to an empire of over 30 billion euros between shares in Stellantis, Ferrari, Cnh, Lingotto, Juventus, Economist and other important companies. The complex family dispute, ongoing for over twenty years, can be simplified in some crucial points: in addition to the lawsuit initiated in Italy by Margherita in 2019 to question the entire parental succession structure, three civil proceedings have been ongoing in Switzerland for many years.



Two of them in Thun, in the canton of Bernese, concern the Swiss wills of Marella Caracciolo which exclude Margherita from the succession, indicating the three grandchildren as the only heirs (excluding Margaret's other five children from her second husband, Serge de Pahlen). There is also discussion about her jurisdiction, as Margherita claims that her mother was resident in Italy. The other proceeding takes place in Geneva, where the validity of the settlement agreement and the succession agreement stipulated in is assessed 2004 on the legacy of Gianni Agnelli. On the basis of these agreements, Margherita had concluded the disputes over her father's inheritance, renouncing any claim to inheritance and receiving approximately 1.3 billion euros. Subsequently, he raised the issue again, claiming that her father's assets of considerable value had been hidden from her.

The Civil Court of Cassation sent the papers back to the Turin court, substantially favoring Margherita. This is because the Court recognized that the Italian court is competent to deal with the issue of the Agnelli succession, despite the fact that the Swiss judiciary is already dealing with three pending proceedings, considered prejudicial to the Italian one. According to the judges, the Turin court's suspension should have been better motivated, analyzing each of the Swiss causes in detail. The most central Swiss decision would be that of Geneva, regarding the Agnelli inheritance. The matter will now return to Turin, where, as requested by the Court of Cassation, the parties will meet again within three months. In the meantime, decisions from the Swiss courts are awaited. The three children Elkann are defended by the lawyers Eugenio Barcellona and Carlo Re of the Pedersoli firm, while the mother and four brothers who sued are assisted by the lawyer Dario Trevisan. Marella's executor, the Swiss notary Urs von Granigen, was also sued by Margherita and is defended by Giorgio De Nova and Alessandro Chiesa.

Subscribe to the newsletter