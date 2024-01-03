loading…

The Belgorod region, southern Russia, was again attacked by missiles and drones by the Ukrainian military. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Belgorod region, Russia, Ukraine was again attacked with 12 missiles and several drones in the early hours of Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Moscow's military claims its defense system has succeeded in shooting down enemy missiles and drones that attacked the southern Russian region.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, as quoted by Reuters, said the situation continued to be tense in his region.

This latest attack comes just days after Russia said 25 civilians including five children were killed in a Ukrainian attack on Belgorod on Saturday last week.

There were no reports of casualties in the attack early Wednesday morning. Gladkov said the extent of the damage was being assessed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile was among the missiles used by Ukraine in the attack on the Belgorod region.

“Another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack was thwarted,” the ministry said.

Kyiv's increased military offensive against Belgorod over the New Year period comes as Russia launches some of its most intense attacks against Ukraine since the war began nearly two years ago.

Kyiv said on Tuesday that Russia had launched more than 300 attack drones and various types of missiles at cities across Ukraine since last Friday.

Belgorod, like other Russian regions on the border with Ukraine, has seen frequent low-level attacks since the start of the war, but Saturday's attack was the deadliest.

“It will not go unpunished,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gladkov added that Ukraine also launched several drones into the city of Belgorod, which is the administrative center of the local region.

(but)