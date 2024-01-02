Having a career playing video games professionally is an option these days for many young people, some of them being very young and with the help of their parents. The best example of this is BenjiFishy, ​​who left school at the age of 15 with the permission and support of his mother, earning more than half a million dollars in three years. But after that period, he retired from the Epic Games title and moved on to Valorant. And after several events in recent years, the Fortnite prodigy became number 151 in Valorant on Twitch.

As many will remember, Fortnite appeared in 2017 so that after several changes, including becoming a free battle royale, it came to conquer the world in 2018. One of its great milestones came during 2019 with the World Championship, which delivered a prize of 30 million dollars. Taking all this into account and her promising future in the game, Benjyfishy's mother made the decision to allow her son to play Fortnite with friends and pursue the title professionally, instead of attending school in England.

A successful career in Fortnite and Twitch at age 15

According to several media reports in 2019, the mother made the decision after her 15-year-old son won approximately $11,000 in a Fortnite tournament. That's how she told him that she would no longer attend regular classes and that he would be home-schooled. According to the mother, she believed that her son, being in England, could interact more with Fortnite players from the United States, something that in the end led him to play at night and be tired during the day in the school.

BenjiFishy at 15 years old

And as we anticipated, the decision paid off in the first three years, as Benjyfishy's esports career was successful. Among his monetary achievements are that at the age of 15, he won $392,447 in Fortnite prizes, and at 16 he earned $147,176 in prizes. But when he turned 17, Fortnite esports prize money began to dwindle, the Fortnite scene weakened, and events like the 2019 Fortnite World Cup were never repeated.

From Fortnite prodigy to yet another professional Valorant player

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone, but many players took advantage of the audiences confined by quarantines, including Benjyfishy who opened a channel on Twitch to demonstrate his skills in Fortnite. In 2020, it had an average of 24,000 viewers and 18 million hours of views, ensuring good income. But as happens with many players, his interest in Fortnite decreased in 2022 and with this, he ended his great career in Battle Royale and decided to dedicate himself to Valorant.

Something that happened to him, since his large audience generated during the pandemic followed him for sharing his fanaticism for Fortnite, so during 2023, he faced a harsh reality: his 4 million followers on Twitch barely see him play Valorant. And currently, Benjyfishy only reaches approximately 2,000 viewers when playing Valorant, a tenth of the audience it had in 2020. Average viewer numbers have decreased by 53% in 2023 compared to 2022 and because it broadcasts less, has lost almost 70% of his viewing hours.

The former Fortnite prodigy, now 19 years old

In any case, he is still part of the professional Valorant scene, since the now 19-year-old Briton, is part of Team Heretics in Spain. The salary he receives from the club is not known, but as electronic sports are going through a kind of “esports winter”, with a global decline, his income is surely not millionaires. In fact, Benjyfishy mainly participates in second and third level tournaments with prizes of a few thousand dollars, and only occasionally.

In the end and after being a promise in Fortnite, Benjyfishy is very far from that for different reasons, including the title change. And while he can probably continue to make a living from video games, specifically Valorant with a professional contract and a moderately successful Twitch channel, his popularity has waned. In fact, Benjyfishy is currently ranked 151st among the largest Valorant channels, which is the complete opposite of what he achieved when he was dedicated to Fortnite.