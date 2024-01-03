A streamer has managed to pass the original NES Tetris, something that no one had achieved in more than 30 years

Tetris It is one of the most successful video games of all time, which is why proposals that expand its mechanics continue to arise. In recent years, some have been created spin offs very interesting as Tetris Effects or Tetris 99. However, there are many who continue to play the original Tetris today, released on the NES and In more than 30 years no one had managed to beat him to the point of reaching the final crack. Until now, a streamer has achieved the feat after long attempts and many failures.

Thus, the only human who has managed to defeat the original NES Tetris es Blue Scuti, a 13-year-old streamer who has been dedicating himself to the competitive game for some time, which is why he has acquired a very refined technique. In the video we leave you below you can see the moment in which the young man manages to defeat the programmed artificial intelligence of the game. Thanks to this you can see how the game ends, in the precise moment in which the image freezes and the player is proclaimed the winner.

It took more than three decades for a human to be able to reach this point in the original NES Tetris. Therefore, it is one of the greatest feats in the history of video games.

The Tetris world score record was accidentally achieved by a streamer

A feat of this style has not been seen in Tetris for a long time. The last one dates from 2021 when the streamer Jonas “NubbinsGoody” He managed to break the speed record by completing 100 lines in the video game. He got 300,000 points in just 1 minute and 57 secondssomething he didn't even realize he had achieved at the time it happened.

Therefore, We will have to see what other records can be completed with Tetrisbut Blue Scuti's feat will go down in history for being the first human to have managed to reach the end of the original Tetris released on NES.

