The debacle of The Day Before had nothing to do with bad luck, but with a series of chained controversies that dealt it the final blow just a few days after its release. And be careful, in the process, they took away those responsible and their credibility as a studio. It could have been a bad game like any of those that were released throughout 2023, which there were, but the fact that it was the most desired game on Steam ended up working against it. And despite this, there is currently a plan to resurrect it.

Before you raise your eyebrow (I did before writing these words to you) it's time to make something very clear: Fntastic is not coming back. The crash was that big. They themselves considered that they are “things that happen.” So, like so many small, large and abandoned projects that were destroyed overnight, the initiative to reopen the doors to The Day Before go through the mods.

Which brings us to the first problem: How do you bring back a game that has literally been taken offline?

Since the fall of The Day Before (and the highly publicized speculation with keys to the game itself) the user Luci0 (realluci0 in

Lucio's great plan to resurrect The Day Before It is not about enabling the offline experience, but also start a custom server so that online play is also possible. Once this was achieved, I would delegate to the modding community to polish and convert the result into what the game itself was expected to be.

With that done, we would let the modding community do their own thing and see where that would take us in the sense of adding features etc.

Now a window opens to cheat the game and allow us to enter. At least on paper. And that is a key part of the process.





The Day Before offline crack is in progress. It's still early, but user @realluci0 plans to redirect the server connection to a local connection which, in theory, would allow re-entering the game

2023 has not only given us some of the best games of the decade, and some from the millennium so far, but there have also been notable disappointments, although the balance for those passionate about video games has been more positive than something else and, we are not going to deny it, there has not been time to play everything. However, even in those, the debacle, the disappointment and the number of broken promises of The Day Before has managed to capture to a certain extent the fascination of a large number of players.

It will be interesting to see where this initiative takes us. Ultimately, the disappearance of video games is a very real problem. And we have not forgotten all those initiatives to revive PT and the extent to which that ended up setting a precedent. If mod creators are able to take Bethesda and Rockstar games to new levels, and transform games like Warcraft 3 or Counter-Strike into blockbusters like DOTA and Counter Strike, there may still be hope for The Day Before.

