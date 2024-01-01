Mattel has conquered the box office with Barbie, and now they are looking at theme parks: in 2024 the first amusement park will open with Barbie, Hot Wheels…

Barbie has been the highest-grossing film of 2023: a huge triumph for Greta Gerwigfor Warner Bros., and also for Mattel, the toy company that, after more than ten years trying to make a Barbie movie, achieved it in the best possible way, with the support of critics and the public.

It is worth remembering that Mattel is the second largest toy company in the world according to revenue, only behind LEGOwhich also has video game, films y Thematic parks.

Mattel has the first two things… and soon, they'll have theme parks, too. In 2024 the first amusement park with Mattel licenses will open, and will arrive in Glendale, Arizona (near Phoenix, United States): Mattel Adventure Parkwith Hot Wheels or Barbie attractions.

What the Mattel theme park will be like with Hot Wheels and Barbie attractions

Mattel Adventure Park will be a theme park with all its letters: attractions, shows, themed and immersive areas, restaurants… And the attractions are intended for the whole family, it is not a children's park like Universal's new “mini parks.”

Just look at the attractions of Hot Wheels: of the roller coasters very beautiful, one of them familiar and another more extreme, with four inversions (two loops and two corkscrews) and a dizzying acceleration.

The park will be mostly indoors, allowing it to be open year-round, although the roller coaster will go outside.

Other attractions include a giant laser-tag Masters of the Universea giant UNO to climb, a mini golf based on Mattel games like Magic 8 Ball or Pictionary.

Offers on trips to theme parks

There are dozens of theme parks: Disneyland, Disneyworld, Universal, PortAventura and more. Many of them offer discounts on certain packages and dates.

See offers in parks

The children's area will be dedicated to the Thomas Train, with a children's area dedicated to this popular (and somewhat disturbing) series of trains with faces.

¿Y Barbie? It will be for many the best thing about the park, a reconstruction of the iconic Barbie Beach House, which has a dressing room where visitors can try on hologram Barbie dresses, and a rooftop bar with the best views of the park.

After the success of Barbie, Mattel reaffirmed its plans to conquer the cinema, with 45! productions based on toys, and not for children, but for adult (or family) audiences: Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Uno, 8-Ball… until barney the dinosaur.

Mattel Adventure Park is its next step to become an entertainment giant, a theme park with attractions for all ages that will open in 2024, with Hot Wheels y Barbie as magnets for the public.