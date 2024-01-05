Since then, China and India have successfully landed on the moon, while recent attempts by Russia, Japan and Israel have ended in rovers crashes.

Landers from Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology and Houston-based Intuitive Machines are scheduled to launch from Florida this month and next, respectively, the Associated Press reported.

This comes within the framework of efforts supported by NASA to begin commercial flights to the moon, as the US space agency is focusing on sending astronauts there.

The Apollo program is a space program supported by NASA, which aimed to land humans on the moon.

During the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, the last time humans walked on the moon, American astronauts Harrison Schmitt and Eugene Cernan collected about 110.4 kilograms of soil and rock samples and returned them to Earth for further study.

One of the reasons that led to the start of the project was the competition between the United States and the Soviet Union, as the latter, in 1961, was the first country to send a human into space orbiting the Earth, the Russian astronaut Yuri Gagarin.