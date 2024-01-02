The South Park chapter dedicated to World of Warcraft has been classified as iconic, even by those who have never played Blizzard's classic MMORPG. And in this they hit the nail on the head of several experiences from that and other games, especially by delivering in the episode a version of an extremely “hardcore” player, who after almost two decades since the episode was broadcast, Players have discovered that it was inspired by a real person.

Character that in case you haven't seen the episode or don't remember it, we tell you that he dedicates all day to playing World of Warcraft, being the main enemy that the protagonists of South Park must defeat. and this has become so iconic that it has even been the inspiration for funny cosplays of the video game, seen in some editions of Blizzcon, such as that of the late Jarod Nandin.

In the episode, Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny play World of Warcraft, but this annoying player keeps killing them, preventing them from enjoying the game. The Annoying Gamer bears the historical name of Leeroy Jenkins and is portrayed as a middle-aged, overweight geek whose life apparently centers around ruining everyone else's fun in WoW. Chapter that is considered one of the funniest of “South Park” and has a rating of 9.5 on IMDb, the second highest of all episodes.

World of Warcraft nerd would be inspired by a Blizzard employee

But apparently, the character was inspired (physically) by Joeyray Hall, who at that time was an employee at Blizzard, where he worked for 23 years on games like Overwatch, Diablo and, of course, World of Warcraft. This information had been provided by his son, Jason Hall, in a stream two years ago, but it has gone viral again due to a TikTok that has been shared on various social networks.

Jason, who also worked at Blizzard until 2016 and is now an independent developer, talks about his experiences in the video game industry on his Twitch channel. It was in one of his streams that he said that for the episode, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone collaborated closely with Blizzard, being surprised by the company's willingness to support them. Blizzard provided its own character models, computers, and the alpha server for “The Burning Crusade” expansion to create the episode's in-game scenes. It is even possible that those responsible may have worked with Joeyray Hall during this process.

As his son reveals on Twitch, Hall apparently did not know in advance about his appearance and the creators communicated this “honor” to him after he had been integrated into the episode. Apparently, they were worried that he might react upset, but Hall took it with humor, according to his son. And for this good reception, he supposedly received the original framed script of the episode from the creators of South Park, which he proudly displays in his home.

It is impossible not to believe this anecdote due to all the information provided, but above all because there is an undeniable similarity between Joeyray Hall and the South Park MMORPG player. Additionally, Jason Hall shows in the clip what he was originally supposed to look like the character, next to the original. However, this apparently wasn't enough for the creators of South Park, as they made the character more exaggerated and “disgusting,” according to Hall. But not only the character was inspired by this former employee, since apparently even the background of the apartment he lived in at that time, even the lamp seen on the left in the image, are similar to the real ones.

Finally, we tell you that Joeyray Hall left Blizzard and World of Warcraft in 2014 and now lives in England, starting to work since 2020 for Jagex in Runescape.