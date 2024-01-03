AFRICA ECO RACE is orphaned by René METGE, who died on Wednesday 3 January 2024. He was a key figure in Cross-Country Rallies since the birth of the discipline

AFRICA ECO RACE is orphaned by René METGE, who passed away on Wednesday 3 January 2024. A key figure in Cross-Country Rallies since the birth of the discipline, he was one of the founding pillars of this great African Rally.

But beyond that, he was the patriarch of the great AFRICA ECO RACE family. René was 82 years old. This exceptional driver and great organizer gave his farewell to the race that he loved most, as if he wanted to tiptoe away after the start of the 15th edition. He will leave a big void in the world of motorsports. The last gesture of this man with a big heart, for whom friendship was stronger than anything, was to ask to be buried after the end of the Rally.

Moto.it's condolences go to his family and loved ones, above is the memory of our correspondent Piero Batini from Africa Eco Race.

