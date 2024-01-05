Third stage Africa Eco Race in Assa. It's Yamaha's “revenge”, Botturi was ready. The level is very high, the challenge of the twin-cylinder machines has brought a breath of fresh air to Rally-Raids

January 5, 2024

Assa, Morocco, 4 January 2024. Third Stage. We start from M’Hamid and you get to Assa. Stones, dunes, stones for 468 kilometers of Special, plus a hundred transfers. We already know what is to happen. If it is true that it is the challenge of the twin-cylinder bikes to hold sway (and it is very true), and if it is true that the dominance of Cerutti's Tuareg 660 was clear and even a little surprising, it had to be clear that to make the calculations it was missing a “fixed” variable: the generosity of Alessandro Botturi.

There was also the favorable tactical configuration. Cerutti, winning the first two stages, also started first in the third, and the advantage gained clearly invited him to review his attack lines. In short, Cerutti could take a breath and Botturi could already be seen on Christmas Eve at the bivouac: he was preparing his revenge. And let's be clear, a Botturi attacking with his head down is not a figure from a romance novel.

The other aspect that emerges from first triplet of Africa Eco Race 2024 is that the challenge has become head-to-head. Pol TarresIn fact, after two falls in two days and a sore foot, he is not in a position to repeat the exploit of the Transanatolia. On the other hand, the “second guide” Aprilia, Francesco Montanari, is here with other duties and was not expected to participate in the Aprilia assault. Between “skimming” and strategies, today Botturi wonand from tomorrow it is Botturi VS Cerutti. That is, the maximum level of the challenge.

What happens now is that the Rally also becomes a game of chess with a more than possible swing of results. In fact, it was predictable that Cerutti would focus the third stage on defense, just as Cerutti's return to success in the fourth becomes predictable. Unless… and that's the difference men can make in a stalemate. In short, we shouldn't see too many days like today, with one clearly on the attack, and the other making melina. It being understood that the pace supported by the three of the train is still very high.

After three stages, two excellent confirmations. The races of John Pedrero with the standard HD Pan America twin-cylinder (including footrests and tubeless, as we have seen), and of Nicola Dutto with his immense heart. Frankly, they are both amazing, and represent challenges that only Africa Eco Race could host. The Catalan is a phenomenon, and despite a difficult day in the dunes he continues to surprise. Dutto, however, will never cease to amaze. Seeing him arrive, declaring himself very tired and “beaten up”, but so happy is, no doubt about it, the manifesto of this passion called Rally-Raid.

It's clear that we also see other drivers very well. Italians. With another heartfelt representation, Giovanni Grittiback in his “environment”, he is not alone fourth overallis also the flag of the single cylinders in this edition of Schlesser rally which sparked the passion-twin. Gava and Ruoso are going strong (albeit with some uncertainty), with more… uncertainties Fontana, Montanari and Guerrini. The Rally is going strong. you just need to experience one evening in the bivouac to understand it. To bed early, however, because the fourth stage brings the caravan from Assa to the stupendous setting of Fort Chacal, also brings with it the longest special stage of this year's Rally. Another long Special, 468KM, other “ingredients” on the menu. For example, those dry river beds, the Draa, whose bottom is stones and only stones. Let's see what happens…

© Africa Eco Race Images, Alessio Corradini, Aprilia Racing, Yamaha Media, HD, PB