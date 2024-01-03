Joan Pedrero races a completely, absolutely stock Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250. Here's how it's done

January 3, 2024

M'Hamid, Morocco, January 3, 2024. Joan Pedrero is not “normal”. In the sense that he is “Super”. A “2 meter contraption per hundred kilos of muscle. A wonder of nature. And he's fine, he's the right guy for a business.

The task would be to bring a Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 to the finish line of the Africa Eco Race. Can you do it? And why is it such a challenging business?

For one reason, mainly. Because in an environment populated by prototypes, ameliorées and “customized”, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 of the mission is a completely series motorcycle.

In the interview given (exclusively one might say, but we never claim to contain in a treasure chest news and aspects that must concern all enthusiasts) to Moto.it, Joan the super Catalan illustrates to us not only how he prepared “technically for the Rally, but how and why he got the idea. Interesting, very.

