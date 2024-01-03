Here is Jacopo Cerutti's immediate comment after the beautiful, second victory at Africa Eco Race. 2 out of 2 is a good win

January 3, 2024

M'Hamid, Morocco, January 3, 2024. Jacopo Ceruti did a nothing job. He won the first stage and won the second. As we have seen, it is not a small thing, especially if this means taking flight in the provisional general classification. As Gianfranco Guareschi (GCorse Brothers) says, the Team and the Driver “only” tried to do things as they should be done, barely disguising a certain pride (which is always premature in the Rally, unless it's the… day after the end of the race).

The truth, in any case, is only what is written in the rankings, and which places the Aprilia-Cerutti duo already well ahead of the pack. The evidence from the first hour (two days, actually) is that, in any case, the work done so far is truly excellent. The Tuareg 660 is going very well and already seems very well developed, and it can certainly be said of the Rider that he arrived at the crucial appointment of the Aprilia Racing and GCorse work cycle in excellent psycho-physical shape.

Here's what Cerutti “reveals” to us about his brace.

© Africa Eco Race Images, Alessio Corradini, Aprilia Racing, Yamaha Media, HD, PB