Rally-Raid loses René Metge. On the stage, despite leading the way on a long and difficult special, Cerutti escapes, goes on to win again and, thus, the Aprilia #111 takes flight. The Yamahas still on the podium

January 3, 2024

M'Hamid, Morocco3 January 2024. It is a sad day for the Rally-Raid and for Africa Eco Race. The scomparsa of René Metge echoes in the heart of the caravan. We lose one of the key figures of the Specialty, a Man, a Pilot and a special Organizer. A sportsman and an artist. If you allow me, all this but above all an artista talent without too many similar ones in a world that in itself is truly special. René Metge has won 3 Dakars, successfully participated in six 24 Hours of Le Mans. For two years he was the leader of the Paris-Dakar, in the most difficult years, he won the Rally three times. He invented Rally, created extraordinary events, regenerated races in deep crisis. He was a symbol and a concreteness without equal. With Hubert Auriol e Jean-Louis Schlesser, was the deus ex machina of Africa Eco Race, the Race which is the expression of the love for the Rally-Raid, which recovered it and passes on its originality. An artist, I was saying. Capable of generating special atmospheresto choose incomparable settingsto write the scripts of incredible episodes of this passion. You understand why we will miss him, every day of the Rally of all Rallyes.

Nel Rally, in Africa Eco Race. Long Special Stage. And this was known. Difficult, especially very hard. Physically demanding. And this was not known. The pilots involved in the discovery discovered it second stage of Africa Eco Race 2024, between Bounedib and M'Hamid, 383 kilometers time trial. On the menu, as the French say with unfailing emphasis, the dunes in Merzouga. And this is the indication that, equally invariably, inspires anxiety. Because we know, the Dunes can be tackled “blanketly”, and then there isn't too much to be alarmed about, or “head-on”, or frontally, and then there's pain. They weren't pain, but a taste in a hell of potholes and stones on hard and fast, arm-breaking tracks.

In short, two stages and we are already in the heart of the Rally. with a nice surprise, today a confirmation. Jacopo Cerutti won again. This in a particular context that was unthinkable, the one in which the Driver, having won the previous first Stage, he went first and automatically “took charge” of navigating for the pursuers too, alone at the head of the convoy. And here comes the outcome which is undoubtedly sensational. Cerutti won, distanced his direct opponents and led the Aprilia Tuareg 660 floating at the head of the Generalclearly provisional but significant from this juncture.

Six minutes and 30 minutes to Pol Tarressecond with the first Yamaha Ténéré 700, and 8 minutes away Alessandro Botturi, third with the so-called Iwata twin but built in Europe and developed in Italy. Just to be clear. And if anyone were to think that the twin-cylinder cars proceed in pachydermal souplesse, 93 kilometers per hour on average and the first single-cylinder machines, Borne and Vaudier, at one hour, could also be enough to shed light on the level of competitiveness of the new bikes and of racing in general.

Extraordinary Nicola Duttoarrived with broken arms but flawless, even on the dunes, Great Giovanni Grittififth with Agazzi's new, beautiful Honda, strong Massimiliano GuerriniHusqvarna Solarys, in the ten. Commendable debut of Marco Aurelio Fontana. Maybe some penalties will emerge during the night (there is a lot of rigor, especially on the speed of crossing the inhabited centers in transfer), but this is the gist on the eve of the third stage, between M'Hamid and Assa463 kilometers of Speciale in the total of 523.

© Africa Eco Race Images, Alessio Corradini, Aprilia Racing, Yamaha Media, HD, PB