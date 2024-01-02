Jacopo Cerutti's attack that gives Aprilia the first stage and the conservative philosophy of Joan Pedrero. 173 KM of Special in a sumptuous setting of large spaces. The two Yamahas of Botturi and Tarres on the podium, and then the first bivouac

Boudenib, 2 January 2024. A very busy day, from the disembarkation to the first bivouac. And a day of great fanfare. A long transfer, beautiful, introductory, and a Short Special, 173 kilometres, to relax, stretch and leave after the long wait. And it's immediately race and Rally-Raid, in its very wide range of interpretations.

On the one hand, of course, there are those who prepare, build and come to win first of all. On the other, the great majority who have made the Desert Marathons one personal challengeand in any case a mission of goal even before selection, comparison.

On the one hand the great Aprilia-Yamaha challenge which sees conflict Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari a Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarresin the comparison that is the scream” of Africa Eco Race 2024. On the other hand, for example, the challenge to Africa of John Pedrero and his Harley-Davidson.

Here, let's suspend it chronicle of Aprilia's winning entry into the Sahara baptism at the hands of Jacopo Ceruttiand let's tell you about the undertaking to which he dedicated himself John Pedrero. The Catalan “marcantonio” was for years the “water carrier”, the “mochilero” of Marc Coma's victorious campaigns.

Sometimes he bit the brakes and in others, when finally “free” he amazed and won (as inlast World edition of the Sardinia Rally Race). Today Pedrero's mission is to bring one to the finish line at Lago Rosa Completely, absolutely stock Pan America. To the point that she mounts her beautiful tubeless ones and hasn't even been lightened from the passenger footrests.

The Harley-Davidson in question is not a racing development, it is the desire to take a large enduro as it is to the end, as it leaves the Factory and from the shop windows. To achieve this, Pedrero clearly said that he must control every type of “fury” and measure his ability to add that grain of salt necessary to make a difference. In short, if the road book says danger or difficulty 1, you have to think of it as at least type 2, if it's 2, no hesitation, turn off the gas and go through with your eyes wide open and with… reduced gear. In short, always keep in mind that “Yes you are a joker, no if you like it!”“if there is a hole”, one endurona grantourer with 17 and 19 wheels and with maximum dirt-road suspensions, “he can't eat it”. However, in the first stage, Pedrero is eighth.

And we come to the victorious baptism of the Aprilia Tuareg. True, it was Alessandro Botturi who opened the track, true that the first special stage of a Rally-Raid is not the entire Rally. but it is also true that Jacopo Cerutti had no intention of pushing in the slightest, and finally it is true that both teams must first of all verify that everything is in perfect running order. So, in truth, no one pushed hard.

But the long sprint, not difficult in terms of terrain but not easy in… navigation, went well for everyone. Cerutti signs Aprilia's first victoryi Guareschi Brothers they sign the GCorse's first success in Africa. In this special session of… autographs there are extremes of emphasis. It is enough to call into question the cross “historicity” of the event. In reality it seems much more compelling to me that this success, which follows the cheeky “schedule” of the Transanatolia and the Italian Motorally-Raid TT, is a fantastic efficiency certificate of the entire system set up in a very short time and, indeed, achieved success in record time. This, in our opinion, is the best and most compelling truth about Cerutti's stage victory.

And then there are everyone's adventures, by Nicola Dutto, of the “Privatoni” of Solarys, of the wonderful and fast Japanese girl, of the Acerbis Rookie Trophy. African adventures which we will talk about in detail in the following days. Today, the first day of the Africa Eco Race, and the first day in which the reins of command pass into the hands of Anthony Schlesserwhat matters is that the great Rally-Raid has finally opened its magnificent horizons to the joy of run the desert and reached the first bivouac, just outside Boudenib and the Moroccan Great South. And day 2 brings, like all the others, a M’Hamidever further south, up to Dakar! We greet you from the Rekkam Adventure Oasis.

