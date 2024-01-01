Illness for the creator, organizer and leader of the Rally. An ischemia keeps the leader at home. It is Anthony Schlesser, the son, who takes command of operations. Mediterranean crossing, briefing and… Happy New Year!

January 1, 2024

Mediterranean SeaJanuary 1, 2024. Happy New Year! The wish for an amazing 2024 from the Mediterranean, while the CNG Atlas transfers the caravan of 15th edition of Africa Eco Race from Sète, France, to Nador, Morocco. It is from there that the first stage of the Rally starts which leads to Dakar in 12 stages through Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal. And this is where the unpleasant news of this edition and of this beginning of the year begins: Jean-Louis Schlesser is outhas not boarded the ship and will not be able to follow and direct his creature on the field.

“JL” had a major illness, ischemia, two weeks ago. He is well, he presided over the preliminary operations of Africa Eco Race and his launch from the Monte Carlo dock, but must remain under constant medical supervision. The ideal context for even a brief convalescence is not his plane nor the fascinating but always harsh experience of the Sahara. Suddenly a double and overlapping wish creatore e leader del Rally: may it be a more appropriate Happy New Year than ever and an unfailing Happy Africa Eco Race.

And suddenly Anthonythe son who for years has followed and supported his father's experience as leaders, is launched into the arena with maximum responsibility and takes on the command of operations. He has already demonstrated that he is worth the role he plays and, you can bet, Jean-Louis will have already set up his remote operational Control Post. It will be, if not in the air, certainly… in the air of the Rally. We are still in the sleepy phase of the eve, but the Rally is already making itself felt in the anticipation that hovers on board the ship.

It's time for briefing generale, the first general meeting which is always a list of greetings and recommendations. Then the finals, possible small preparations by Pilots and Crews. Road books are distributed and we are virtually in competition with them. From January 2nd there is a very long transfer and the first special stage, short in the general context, 173.56 kilometres, already presumably “authentic” by its nature. In short, after 4 days of heating, the boilers of the Africa Eco Race locomotive are under pressure.

Guys, are we ready? So let's start by confirming the maximum: Happy New Year to all!

© Africa Eco Race Images, Alessio Corradini, Aprilia Racing, Yamaha Media, HD, PB