After two consecutive victories by Jacopo Cerutti (Aprilia), the third stage of the Africa Eco Race 2024 goes to another Italian rider. Alessandro Botturi triumphed after 463 km of special testwho places his Yamaha ahead of that of teammate Pol Tarres, only 1'29” behind.

Third place for the Aprilia rider from Como, who placed his Tuareg just 3'47” behind the Ténérè of the day's winner. Thanks to this third position Jacopo Cerutti remain leader of the general ranking of the Africa Eco Race 2024right ahead of Alessandro Botturi at 6'20”.

Click here for the complete rankings.

Tomorrow the riders will have another very busy day, which will take them from Assa to Fort Chacal: 473 km of which only 5 are untimed transfers!