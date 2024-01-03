After the outcome of his character in The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX), actor Adam Driver ends his career in the galactic franchise.

His beginnings in the saga Star Wars They were complicated, but in the end he won the public's affection. It's funny, but Adam Driver's career is very similar to the one Hayden Christensen had with the prequels, so nothing is ruled out for the future.

The young Anakin actor was disowned by many fans in 2002, when Attack of the Clones (Episode II) was released. With the sequel, Revenge of the Sith (Episode III), he got some redemption.

However, it would be almost two decades until we saw Hayden Christensen in his role as Anakin again, with the release of Ahsoka. Will the same happen with Adam Driver?

The actor, who has participated in films such as Marriage Story, The House of Gucci and Ferrari, became Kylo Ren with The Force Awakens (Episode VII), released in 2015.

He would repeat the villain role in The Last Jedi (Episode VIII), and finally obtained redemption (for the public and also as a Jedi) with The Rise of Skywalker, ninth episode released in 2019.

Will Adam Driver return to Star Wars?

In a recent interview on the SmartLess program, the 40-year-old actor dedicated a few words to his role as Kylo Ren (Ben Solo), and also clarified doubts about whether he will return to the Star Wars universe one day.

Sadly, the reality is that Driver does not plan to reprise his role in a future film or TV series. That is why the actor will not be in the next film in the franchise, which It does have Daisy Ridley (Rey) in the cast.

We don't know if it's because of the hate he received years ago, or if Lucasfilm simply can't find an interesting story to bring Ben Solo back.

''Lucasfilm is producing new Star Wars content, but not with me,'' said Adam Driver, thus closing the door on his return.

Since the character dies at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, the only way to bring the character back with Adam Driver It is through flashbacks or spectral appearancesas already happened with Hayden Christensen in the Ahsoka series.

''I won't do more,'' says Adam Driver, something that not all fans will like, but that, in a way, is understandable. We'll see if things change in a few years.

In addition, Adam Driver revealed that the initial plan with Kylo Ren/Ben Solo was the opposite of what was finally seen in the movies. That is he would become evil (like Anakin in the prequels)and he wouldn't come close to a redemption as a Jedi.

What did you think of Adam Driver's role in Star Wars? Do you think he played the new villain (and later hero) well in Disney's sequel trilogy? For most fans, Kylo Ren was one of the most interesting characters in these moviesgoing from less to more in the trilogy.