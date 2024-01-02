loading…

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida. Photo/media al qassam

GAZA TRACK – Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida announced that fighters succeeded in completely or partially destroying 71 Israeli military vehicles over the past four days.

According to him, clashes between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli soldiers continue in various axis of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters killed 16 Israeli soldiers, injured dozens of others,” he explained.

The brigade carried out 42 military missions that killed and injured a number of Israeli soldiers.

“We targeted Israeli forces with anti-bunker and anti-personnel missiles and devices, attacking them from zero range, while also targeting their rescue teams,” said Abu Ubaidah.

He explained, “We blew up two houses and two tunnels containing Israeli soldiers. We blew up minefields on Israeli vehicles and soldiers.”

“We carried out two sniper operations. “We targeted one helicopter in the skies of the Gaza Strip and shot down two surveillance aircraft and confiscated one drone,” he said.

Using artillery, fighters attacked Israel's headquarters and field command rooms and military buildings with mortars and short-range rockets in all battle axes in the Gaza Strip.