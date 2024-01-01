After injuring her knee last June, Tammy is progressing with rehabilitation. In the meantime the department is still covered

New year yes. But for the new life there is still a long time to wait. Because the arrival of 2024 does not yet seem to have brought good news to Tammy Abraham, who for months has continued to work daily to return from an injury that could even be an understatement to define as complex. In fact, the English center forward doesn't just have to deal with the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee, since the injury suffered last June 4 during Roma-Spezia affected practically the entire limb. Precisely for this reason the return of the Giallorossi number 9 to the group is not expected for a couple of months. A timing that is unlikely to allow him to be at Mourinho's total disposal again before the arrival of March.

At the moment Abraham's recovery process is proceeding smoothly compared to the timetable set by the Trigoria medical staff but, as mentioned, the complexity of the injury forces the player to proceed with all the necessary caution in a rehabilitation process that is certainly not simple . Furthermore, Roma's orientation – as always – is not to push their members to speed up their return times. If we add to this that Roma's offensive department is anything but undefended – Mou can count on Lukaku, Dybala, Belotti, Azmoun and El Shaarawy – the decision not to force the date of his return to the group appears more than understandable. After having lost more than half the season, no one intends to take unnecessary risks right now, at the cost of complicating the path to a possible sale in the summer or of revising (downwards) the evaluation of the former Chelsea player's price tag.