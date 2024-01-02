This Friday, January 5, the Jalisco actor Aarón Díaz will premiere the travel documentary series, “Reconnection: Mexico” through ViX, whose first season consists of 10 episodes where we will see him tour the natural, monumental and architectural wonders of states like Chihuahua , Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

The documentary series is a production by Aarón Díaz, Tim Sexton and Fernando Mills, co-founders of Recambios Productions. And the guests that the actor will have in this first season are Ale Carmona, Alejandro Edda, Dylan Efron, Kalimba, Lola Ponce, Luis Hernández “El Matador” and Paola Longoria.

By the way, EL INFORMADOR spoke with Aarón about this premiere. “'Reconnection' is a dream come true, it is a dream of reconnecting with my roots, of getting to know Mexico better. During the pandemic I realized that maybe it was time perfect to make this dream come true, so step by step and looking for allies, we put together a crew, then we knocked on doors in each of the 10 States that we have already filmed and it has truly been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life to be able to travel around the country and connect with so many wonderful things that we have.”

In these first 10 States, Aarón traveled through 50 cities in 20 thousand kilometers by road. The first episode opens with Guanajuato. “We needed to start somewhere. So, analyzing the 10 States that we had already filmed, There were many possibilities, but we decided to start with Guanajuato for several reasonsbecause it is where I grew up, I was born in Puerto Vallarta, but I grew up in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato is also the cradle of Independence and what we wanted was to invite people from an intimate and personal start to be able to tell this story firsthand. person and that each person thus connects with their roots and their places.”

He highlights that from Chihuahua to Tlaxcala, he never ceased to be impressed with what he found and discovered, “more than anything with the unconditional love of the people, the affection that identifies us as Mexicans, I saw it again and again in every place we went, “They welcomed us with open arms and allowed us to tell this story about how wonderful our country is.”

Regarding the concept of “Reconnection”, this is a very powerful word that has to do directly with the roots of each person. “Before we went out to film we already had the name, which gave us the basis for what this trip has been like. We all need to reconnect with our roots, that way we will know who we really are“There is so much information everywhere that sometimes we get distracted by things that are not even important, the (fundamental) thing is knowing where you come from and being connected to your beliefs and your ancestors.” The public, in that sense, will also have the opportunity to get to know Aarón from another perspective, beyond his role as an actor.

Who is Aarón Díaz?

Aarón was born in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, he is the son of a Mexican and an American. He spent his childhood between San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and Palo Alto, California. He has enjoyed a 20-year artistic career, in many cases as a protagonist in film and television. His love, admiration and connection with nature gave him the idea of ​​creating “Reconnection: Mexico”.

SYNOPSIS

“Reconnection: Mexico” follows in the footsteps of actor Aarón Díaz, when he reconnects with his roots on a tour of the Mexican Republic. Throughout the series, Aarón Díaz and his special guests explore the most interesting and unknown corners of their beloved country, meet local people and give the audience a unique perspective on the Mexican roots, flavors, cultures and people.

FS

Themes

Aarón Díaz ViX Streaming

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions