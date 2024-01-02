Suara.com – The uploads of Thariq Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid, and Fuji immediately became the public spotlight after the three met at the “FreeIn Internet” event held by presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo.

At that meeting, Fuji, Tariq Halilintar, and Aaliyah Massaid took photos with other friends at a restaurant.

In the photo, Fuji and Tariq Halilintar are seen sitting far from each other at the far end. Meanwhile, Aaliyah Massaid remained beside Atta Halilintar's younger brother.

Uploaded by Thariq Halilintar and Fuji alike (Instagram/@thariqhalilintar – @fuji_an)

Even so, Tariq Halilintar and Fuji together uploaded a photo of them sitting at the same table as ex-lovers with other friends on their respective Instagrams.

However, this is different from Aaliyah Massaid, who did not upload a photo of her togetherness when sitting at the same table with Fuji.

Aaliyah Massaid chose to upload a photo of her sitting side by side with Tariq Halilintar at the Ganjar Pranowo event and a photo of her with other friends.

Even so, Aaliyah Massaid re-uploaded Ganjar Pranowo's post when taking a photo with invited guests and the audience where there was Fuji on the side.

Uploaded by Aaliyah Massaid (Instagram/@aaliyah.massaid)

“Even though you're already sitting together, how come you still don't want to post? It's not why, it's just funny. You, who are said to be adults, are in fact desperate to grow up so you can get married quickly,” said @bundaflo, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

Because of this, netizens increasingly suspect that Aaliyah Massaid does not accept Fuji's presence so she is reluctant to upload photos together on Instagram stories.

Moreover, previously, Aaliyah Massaid also did not upload her togetherness with Fuji when they met in Singapore and were united by Raffi Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Raffi Ahmad uploaded it on Instagram and Fuji also uploaded it on Instagram story.

“From the moment I went to Singapore, I realized that every story with Fuji was definitely not reposted by him, even though Fuji was relaxed about reposting people,” commented @mikk**.

“Basically, when I meet Fuji, I never post together like that, when I meet Raffi, even though I sit together and chat,” said @aulia***

“The A is a bit like an F hahah,” added @adeliauna**.