In an episode of Anime Pokémon from Johto titled “Enlighten Yourself!”, Misty He experienced a vision related to Mega Evolution during a meditation session at a temple dedicated to Slowpoke. This vision turned out to be an accurate premonition of her future as a Water-type Pokémon Master.

In the vision, Misty sees herself on a beach watching a “Legendary Water Pokémon.” This one had massive fins and emerged from the surface of the water, swimming into the distance. Although at first the vision seemed extravagant, the similarity is great with the creature Mega Gyaradosan introduced Pokémon more than a decade later in the Pokémon X and Y games.

The Pokémon anime episode aired in 2002, long before the introduction of Mega Evolution in the Pokémon game series. It is speculated that the animators might have used some unfinished or rejected Pokémon design that eventually became Mega Gyarados. Curiously, instead of showing a vision of Kyogre, which would have been more aligned with the Ruby and Sapphire games which would be released a few months later, chose to feature Mega Gyarados in Misty's vision.

This premonition caused Misty's relationship with Gyarados to deepen even further. In a later episode of Pokémon Chronicles, Misty overcomes her fear of Gyarados and captures him. In the Sun and Moon anime, Misty reappears with her Gyarados, and eventually, gets a Mega-Stone for the Gyaradosallowing you to Mega Evolve it.

Although Misty never exactly recreates her vision scene, the episode suggests that Misty may have had a vision of her own future. A future where Gyarados was no longer a cause for fear and where she was closer to becoming a Water-type Pokémon Master. The connection between Misty's vision and the later introduction of Mega Gyarados adds an extra layer to the narrative. Showing how Seemingly outlandish elements in the anime may align with future events in the Pokémon franchise.

