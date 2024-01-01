Suara.com – Behind her calm appearance, Lesti Kejora is apparently quite good at sports. After previously showing her skills in playing badminton, Lesti Kejora seems to be starting to pursue the world of tennis.

The reason is that some time ago, he received a tennis racket as a gift from Juragan 99 and Shandy Purnamasari. It is known that Lesti Kejora's relationship with this couple is very close.

Through an upload on Instagram story, Lesti Kejora once shared a portrait of the tennis racket that was given to her.

Marking the Instagram accounts of Juragan 99 and Shandy Purnamasari, you can see that the tennis racket is a combination of black and white and is equipped with a leather cover.

No joke, this tennis racket is a product made from a well-known brand, namely Chanel. The price is quite fantastic.

Quoted from Lesti Kejora's family fashion account, @leslar.looks, the tennis racket is the Chanel 'Black Tennis Racket with Leather x Chain CC cover' series.

As for the price, the tennis racket is priced at around USD 8,954 or Rp. 137.3 million.

Suddenly the price of the tennis racket shocked netizens. However, please note that this racket is the same as the one owned by Syahrini.

In one photo upload on Instagram, Syahrini was carrying a tennis racket from the Chanel brand. It is known that at that time Syahrini was playing tennis while in Singapore.

The difference is, the tennis racket is wrapped in white leather in the shape of the Chanel logo around the head of the strings.

On the leather cover, there is a gold chain strap so that the racket can be carried like a bag.