On January 2, 1959, the Soviet Union launched Luna 1 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The probe, which weighed 361 kilograms, was equipped with all kinds of scientific instruments to study space, such as a magnetometer, a Geiger counter and a micrometeorite detector.

Luna 1 reached Earth's exit velocity in just 47 minutes, becoming the first human object to do so. Also It was the first spacecraft to leave Earth's gravity and reach beyond the Moon, passing 5,995 kilometers from its surface on January 4..

The original plan was for it to crash into the Moon, but a failure in the control system of the rocket that launched it caused the probe to deviate from its trajectory. Instead, Luna 1 entered an orbit around the Sun, between the orbits of Mars and Earthhence it is called the first artificial satellite to orbit around this star.

The “success” of Luna 1 was an important milestone for the USSR, which became the first power to reach outer space, and as expected in that highly competitive era, with a possible Third World War at stake, It was a blow to the United States, which until then seemed to be winning the space race..

Alexander Mokletsov via RIA Novosti

Now it's 65 years, but what did Moon 1 mean for the space race?

Apart from what was mentioned above regarding the USSR and the United States, it gave rise to the beginning of a new era in space exploration. The probe demonstrated that it was possible for humans to reach outer space and It helped lay the groundwork for future space missions, like the Apollo 11 landing on the Moon in 1969, which you probably remember most.

Furthermore, it was a technological milestone, as the probe was built in just 18 months and was equipped with the latest technology available at the time. It has a spherical shape with a diameter of 58 centimeters and is equipped with a 2.4 meter diameter satellite dish to communicate with the Earth.

In the following years, Luna 1 continued to orbit the Sun. In 1960, the probe approached Earth at a distance of only 120,000 kilometers and in 1972, Venus at a distance of only 80,000 kilometers. Nowadays, It continues to orbit the Sun, although it no longer has any function, and the probe is expected to continue in orbit for many years. —and that had an expected useful life of three months—.