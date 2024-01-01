Dr. Lu Qi from the Obesity Research Center at Tulane University, in New Orleans, who led the team of researchers in the study, the results of which were published in the medical journal JAMA, said, “Adding large amounts of salt to foods is associated with an increased risk of chronic kidney disease.” .

Chi and his colleagues analyzed data from more than 465,000 people, whose average age was 56 years, who did not have kidney disease when they registered in a health database, and the participants’ health and lifestyle were tracked from 2006 to 2023.

According to the researchers, more than 22,000 cases of kidney disease appeared during the study period.

Compared with people who never or rarely added salt to their food, people who did were more likely to develop kidney problems, with the risk increasing with frequent use of table salt.

For example, compared to those who never used salt, people who said they added excess salt “occasionally” had a 4 percent higher risk of developing kidney disease, while those who added salt “usually” had a 7 percent higher risk. Those who added salt “always” saw an 11 percent increased risk.

These risk estimates came after the Qi team took into account lifestyle factors that often accompany eating large amounts of salt, such as being overweight, smoking, drinking alcohol, lack of exercise, diabetes, and high blood pressure, according to the UPI news agency. .

The researchers noted that there are several physiological problems that link high salt intake and poor kidney function, including hormonal changes and “increased oxidative stress.”