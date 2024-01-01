If you want to enjoy a Sunday outing with your family, go see the adventure and animated film A stork in trouble: The lost jewel in your favorite movie theater may be the plan before saying goodbye to 2023.

A stork in trouble: The lost jewel. ESPECIAL/ZIMA ENTERTAINMENT.

Richard is a sparrow adopted by a family of storks, who spends the winter in the Great Lake of North Africa.

A stork in trouble: The lost jewel. ESPECIAL/ZIMA ENTERTAINMENT.

When he realizes that he won't be the one to guide his flock back north, Richard decides to fly off to travel on his own and crosses paths with Samia and her flock of sparrows, who are being held captive by evil marabouts under the control of the greedy Zamano peacock.

The only chance for the sparrows to break free is to solve a puzzle and find the Great Jewel, which will require teamwork, trust and, above all, 'spork' (sparrow + stork) skills..

A stork in trouble: The lost jewel

(Richard the stork and th mystery of the great jewel)

By Benjamin Quabeck and Mette Rank Tange.

Germany, 2023.

XM

Themes

Premieres Cinema A Stork in Trouble: The Lost Jewel Animation Family Adventure

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions