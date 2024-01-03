Óscar has started the year 2024 at Pasapalabra with a permanent position in the Blue Chair. Moisés won again with 23 hits in El Rosco from the last program, so the Madrid native has to face a candidate again to earn his continuity.

Óscar's new rival is Samu, who arrives from Jerez and is a military nurse. He is still almost fresh from his last mission, for which he has spent almost half a year away. Now he has dared to take on a challenge that also requires courage: winning over an increasingly older Pasapalabra contestant.

To play, Samu has kept the S, the initial of his name, and has left the E for Oscar. Controlling your nerves is going to be the key to this tense duel. Do not miss it!