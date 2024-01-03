Experts fear that the lack of treatment options will severely affect the lives of Britons, increasing the risk of developing bad skin infections, as scabies is a highly contagious condition that causes severe itching that can last for several months.

Leila Hanbeck, CEO of the Independent Polypharmacy Association, told the British newspaper “The Sun”: “Pharmacies in the north and south of the country have reported an increase in the number of scabies patients. In some areas, many nursing homes have witnessed outbreaks of scabies, and pharmacies have been asked to provide permethrin, due to poor health conditions.” Fortunately, the quantities of scabies medication are small.”

Firas Al-Naim, a dermatologist at Harley Street, told the newspaper: “Continuous itching of the skin can lead to cracking and, in some rare cases, lead to impetigo and staph infection.”

Other dermatologists who spoke to The Guardian described the situation as “a real nightmare.”

The latest surveillance data from the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) revealed three cases per 100,000 people in November, double the seasonal average.

The true numbers are likely to be higher as many cases go unreported due to the stigma associated with the disease and its “hidden” symptoms, according to Dr Michael Head, a global health expert from the University of Southampton.

He said: “Scabies is an unpleasant disease, and the severe itching can greatly affect the quality of life. It is a stigmatized disease, so cases may go unreported.”

Professor Mabs Chowdhury, president of the British Association of Dermatologists, said: “Scabies is a common but highly contagious skin condition. The ease with which it spreads, particularly in group living facilities such as care homes and university halls of residence, is worrying given the lack of effective treatments.”

What to do if you have scabies?

Although scabies is highly contagious, it can take up to eight weeks for one of its most visible signs, a rash, to appear, meaning people can spread it to others without knowing, the NHS says.

The rash usually spreads to the whole body, except for the head.

This condition is not curable without treatment, and people must avoid work or school until they receive medication.

Your pharmacist will recommend a cream or lotion that you can apply to the whole body.

Everyone in your household needs treatment at the same time, even if they do not have symptoms.