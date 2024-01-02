On Tuesday around 5.30pm local time (9.30am Italian time) a fire broke out on board a plane of the Japanese company Japan Airlines which had just landed at Haneda airport, one of the main airports in Tokyo. All passengers on board the plane were rescued, and at the moment there are no reports of injuries.

The fire started after the plane collided on the landing strip with a Japanese Coast Guard plane, which was leaving for the western province of Niigata, where it was supposed to provide relief in the areas hit by Monday's strong earthquake.

A spokesperson for Japan Airlines told Japanese public television NHK that the plane had recently arrived from the city of Chitose on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and was carrying 367 passengers and 12 crew members.

According to Japan Airlines, the passengers were still on board the plane when the fire started but they were all let out in time: there are several fire brigade teams on site trying to put out the flames. It is not clear what caused the collision between the two aircraft: there were six people on board the Coast Guard aircraft, who managed to save themselves.