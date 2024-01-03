A new report, unveiled yesterday, estimates that X has lost 71% of all its value. And it is not an “interested” report from the competition, or from Elon Musk's many “enemies.” It is an assessment of one of investors.

Elon Musk closed the purchase of Twitter for around 43 billion, last spring. But not all the money was from her pocket. Investors were sought who contributed part of the moneyin exchange for benefits.

At that time Elon Musk was still a successful and respected businessman, who was successful with Tesla and SpaceX. So you can't blame them for the decision.

In 2024, X is only worth 29% of what it cost

Fidelity is an investment fund firm that helped Elon Musk buy Twitter, contributing an undisclosed amount.

According to Axios, Fidelity itself has calculated that X/Twitter today is only worth between 12,000 and 13,000 million dollars. In less than a year, it has lost 71% of its entire value.

And it is that None of the decisions made by Elon Musk as owner of Twitter have been correct. Not to say that most of them have been a complete disaster. Starting with the dismissal of thousands of employees, to the controversial ideological decisions on “freedom of expression”, which have scared advertisers, after X became a haven for extremists and worse.

According to Axios, Fidelity divested 10% of its investment in Twitter, after Elon Musk's “black November.” Those days, an investigation discovered that advertising from large companies such as Disney and others, appeared on X accounts that promoted hate, and on pornographic accounts.

This coincided with the umpteenth controversy by Musk, who wrote a tweet on X supporting an account of anti-Semitic conspiracies. He later regretted it, acknowledging that “it's the stupidest thing I've ever done on the platform.”

As a result of both controversies, Companies as important as IBM, Apple, Warner or Disney itself, withdrew advertising from X. Elon accused them of wanting to sink the company and, in a video interview on The New York Timesinsult to Disney CEO Bob Iger and the rest of the advertisers: “Go fuck yourself. Hey Bob (Iger), if you're in the audience, that's how I feel.”

Elon Musk continues to mix politics and personal confrontations with his business decisions, and that does not benefit at all the valuation of X, which is now only worth 29% of what you paid for it. We will see what happens in 2024.