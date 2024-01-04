death and other details

Star + has revealed the first trailer for Death and Other Details, a thriller where a famous detective will have to solve a mysterious murder

Star+ and Hulu have unveiled the trailer and poster for the new original series Death and Other Details, starring Violett Beane (Truth or Dare) and Mandy Patinkin (Homeland). Composed of ten episodes, the series premieres its first two episodes on January 16 exclusively on the streaming service in Latin America (through Star +) and the United States (Hulu). Then a new episode every Tuesday.

You can watch the trailer below:

Set in the glamorous world of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a mysterious murder within a locked room. Stage? A luxuriously restored Mediterranean liner. The suspects? All the pampered guests and all the exhausted crew members. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must team up with a man she despises: Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective.

Completing the cast are Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond.

Death and Other Details is an ABC Signature production. The series is written and executive produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who also serve as showrunners. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-man) directed the pilot episode and executive produces alongside Black Lamb's Mark Martin. David Petrarca also serves as executive producer.

