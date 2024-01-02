Dear director, in November 2022 I went to Eicma to test the Ducati Multistrada Rally. I am 1.73 m tall, short leg. A Rally with lowering kit and low seat position was available at the show. I tried it and decided that the kit, combined with a low seat, solved my height problem (Ducati declared the possibility of going down to a seat height of 80.5 cm with the set-up kit + low seat in the low position). When I returned to Pescara I immediately ordered the motorbike and the lowered seat, the kit could not yet be ordered. In April the object of desire arrives with a lowered saddle, but no kit. It now appears to be available to order, with delivery expected in November 2023 (practically a year after the launch of the Rally). But surprise: price 1,098 euros, four times the price of the Multi V4S lowering kit.

Vincenzo Macchiarulo – Pescara