The Israeli army missed out because there were fake soldiers. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A resident of Tel Aviv, Israel, was charged with stealing military and police weapons, apparently taking advantage of the chaos following Hamas' deadly October 7 attacks on Israeli communities along the Gaza border, with the aim of selling them on the black market.

Hebrew media reported that the suspect, Roi Yifrach, was even photographed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at a meeting area in the south between October 7 and his arrest on December 17, while using fake identities to pose as an Israeli soldier.

According to the indictment filed in Tel Aviv District Court, Yifrach, 35, never served in the Israeli military but managed to get into the war zone. He is accused of stealing weapons and equipment while posing as a police officer, an officer in the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit, and a Shin Bet agent, in the weeks after October 7.

He was charged with various weapons violations, as well as aggravated burglary.

According to The Times of Israel, the indictment sheet notes the increasingly serious nature of the charges considering that weapons and ammunition were stolen during Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

Yifrach's lawyer, Eitan Segev, confirmed that he had volunteered to join the war effort after killing Hamas gunmen on October 7 with his licensed weapon.

Segev was quoted by Channel 12 news as saying Yifrach had arrived independently at Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, when around 3,000 terrorists stormed the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea, killing around 1,200 people and capturing more than 240. hostages in a border community amidst horrific acts of brutality.

“After that he joined an elite combat unit in Gaza and fought Hamas terrorists directly, with the approval of the IDF, with military equipment provided by the IDF,” Segev was quoted as saying by Channel 12 news. “It is absurd, the State of Israel, which failed to protect citizens, are now pursuing a citizen, my client, who volunteers for Israel.”

According to the indictment, Yifrach was in Gaza for several weeks, during which time he stole equipment including an IDF assault rifle, two smoke grenades, 14 stun grenades, a police-issued pistol, dozens of rounds of ammunition and three detonators, drones, helmets, communications equipment and more .